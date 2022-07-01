Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTTAY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($144.68) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. AlphaValue downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($117.02) to €103.00 ($109.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($101.06) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.