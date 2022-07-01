Contrasting Camping World (NYSE:CWH) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camping World and Cazoo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $6.91 billion 0.26 $278.46 million $5.61 3.85 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.60 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Camping World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World 3.72% 109.12% 6.22% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Camping World and Cazoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cazoo Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

Camping World currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.69%. Cazoo Group has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Camping World.

Risk and Volatility

Camping World has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camping World beats Cazoo Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist travel protection plans; and RV and outdoor related consumer shows, as well as produces various monthly and annual RV focused consumer magazines; and operates the Coast to Coast Club. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of approximately 187 retail locations in 40 states of the United States. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

