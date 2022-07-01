Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Shares Down 3.2%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.13. 699,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 654,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTS shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.35.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

