Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. The firm had revenue of $612.98 million during the quarter.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
