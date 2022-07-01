Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%. The firm had revenue of $612.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.