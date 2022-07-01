CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.52 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.45%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

