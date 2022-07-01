Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.74

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.48. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1,520 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $892.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 2.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after buying an additional 2,484,253 shares in the last quarter.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

