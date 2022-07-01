Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.74

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.48. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1,520 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $892.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%.
About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.
