Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJREF opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.