Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $551.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.51. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

