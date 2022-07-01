Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.25. The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 19107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $551.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

