Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.72.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$3.53 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$3.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$729.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.64.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.