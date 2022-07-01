Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment ( TSE:CJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$361.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.90 million.

In other Corus Entertainment news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 20,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 301,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,357,537.50. Also, Director Barry Lee James bought 10,750 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,072.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

