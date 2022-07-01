Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 99,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,243,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Warsh purchased 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Coupang by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

