Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Coupang has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,793 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 145,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,398,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,477,000 after buying an additional 852,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

