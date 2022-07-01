Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Position Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $8,454,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3,579.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 194,400 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

