Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE CUZ opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after purchasing an additional 720,128 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 45.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after purchasing an additional 711,199 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $14,669,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.