Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CUZ. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.