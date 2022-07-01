Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NOCT opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $40.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.