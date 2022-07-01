Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 400 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,182,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000.

FTSM opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.042 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

