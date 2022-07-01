Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.02) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($103.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($87.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

