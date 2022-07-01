Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.18) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.70) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.96) price target on GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.76) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.62).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,759.40 ($21.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,744.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,746.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,668.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.29).

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.75) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,422.61).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

