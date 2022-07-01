Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.20.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

