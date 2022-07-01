Critical Analysis: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) vs. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com 109.21% 4.27% 1.66% BIT Mining -3.86% -19.73% -13.41%

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sohu.com and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sohu.com presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.98%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sohu.com and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $835.58 million 0.76 $927.72 million $22.25 0.74 BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.03 -$60.52 million ($0.94) -0.66

Sohu.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sohu.com beats BIT Mining on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sohu.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application. The company is also involved in the development, operation, and licensing of online games for PCs and mobile devices, which include massive multiplayer online role-playing games, and casual and strategy games. In addition, it operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

BIT Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

