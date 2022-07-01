Critical Review: Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Etsy and Green Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 7 12 0 2.63 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Etsy currently has a consensus target price of $148.58, suggesting a potential upside of 102.95%.

Risk and Volatility

Etsy has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Etsy and Green Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.33 billion 4.00 $493.51 million $3.01 24.32 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 18.49% 73.57% 12.13% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Etsy beats Green Street Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Green Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

