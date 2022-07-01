CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen dropped their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $168.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of -213.37 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

