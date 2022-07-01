CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 63.6% in June

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 469,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,779.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,883.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $177,046. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CSP during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of 303.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

