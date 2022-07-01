Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the May 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Cuentas by 40.0% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cuentas alerts:

Shares of CUEN stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Cuentas has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $9.25.

Cuentas ( NASDAQ:CUEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,663.65% and a negative return on equity of 136.38%.

About Cuentas (Get Rating)

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.