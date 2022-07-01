CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.95 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.35.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
