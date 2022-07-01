CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CYTR stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.01.
CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.
