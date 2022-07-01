DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Simmons First National by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simmons First National by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,187 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marty Casteel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

