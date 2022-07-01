DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Blue Bird from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Blue Bird stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.15. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $294.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Blue Bird by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Blue Bird by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 124,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Blue Bird by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 82,658 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

