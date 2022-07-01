DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cadence Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $23.48 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.