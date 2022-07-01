DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ALRS opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

