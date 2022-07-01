DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BayCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on BayCom to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $20.68 on Friday. BayCom has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BayCom by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BayCom in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

