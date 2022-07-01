DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for First Community in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

