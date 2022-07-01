DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of HTLF opened at $41.54 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.