DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $43,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in 1st Source by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

