Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Timothy J. Wilmott Buys 10,000 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DRI opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.