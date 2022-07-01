Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Lowered to GBX 79

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 79 ($0.97) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

ROO opened at GBX 89.16 ($1.09) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.89. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.87). The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.30), for a total transaction of £42,819.76 ($52,533.14). Insiders have sold a total of 121,210 shares of company stock worth $11,232,910 in the last ninety days.

Deliveroo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.