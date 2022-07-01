Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

