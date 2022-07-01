Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Man Group plc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 150,365 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 33,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 24,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 253,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of ESPR opened at $6.36 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

