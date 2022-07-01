Denali Advisors LLC Buys 229 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.