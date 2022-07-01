Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cummins by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

