Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCS opened at $6.23 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $315.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

