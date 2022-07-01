Denali Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 811,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director George Golumbeski bought 28,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,837.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,245.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

STTK opened at $4.06 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $172.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.49.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

