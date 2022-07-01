Denali Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

