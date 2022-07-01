Denali Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 86.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

ZEUS opened at $25.75 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 3.04%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $84,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,001 in the last ninety days. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.