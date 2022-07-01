Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MarineMax by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 121.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 21.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 32.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

