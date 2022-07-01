Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 386,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th.

LEU opened at $24.75 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $358.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 26,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $596,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,377,776 shares in the company, valued at $31,592,403.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

