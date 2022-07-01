Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 156,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 146,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $171.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 209.30% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. On average, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.