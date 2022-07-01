Denali Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 129,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $370.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tiptree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

